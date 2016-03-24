Safety accolades for RIMEX

Agassiz’s RIMEX has won another award for its manufacturing team’s work on an ergonomics/safety project to reduce manual lifting and noise levels.

The company will be presented with the Topaz and Sapphire awards at the OSSE Awards Gala next month at the Aria Banquet and Convention Centre in Surrey.

Earlier in 2016, a year after its Agassiz manufacturing facility won the WorkSafeBC innovations contest, the wheel and rim assemblies maker was awarded the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (OSSE) certification.

A clear, measurable indication of RIMEX’s safety successes is the fact that its Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) insurance premiums have fallen almost 30 times over three to four years according to the manufacturing operations manager.

The firm has made strides towards changing the staff culture to make it one that is willing to work safely in an inherently dangerous workplace.