PHOTOS: Story time in the park

Agassiz's local library hosted a story time in the park last week, and almost a hundred local residents and youngsters found a cozy patch of grass, enjoyed pizza, and listened to a few tales read by Mayor John Van Laerhoven, followed by a magic show by the Great Gordini.

The next outdoor story time is July 27 in Pioneer Park, before it moves to Spirit Square in Harrison Hot Springs every Wednesday for the month of August.

Registration stars at 10:30 a.m., followed by the story beginning at 11 a.m.