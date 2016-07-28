  • Connect with Us

Christmas in July benefits food bank

Lisa Hodgkinson, food bank coordinator at Agassiz-Harrison Community Services. - Submitted photo/The Observer
Lisa Hodgkinson, food bank coordinator at Agassiz-Harrison Community Services.
— image credit: Submitted photo/The Observer
  posted Jul 28, 2016

Agassiz Speedway held its annual Christmas in July event on July 23 collecting food and cash donations from fans, drivers, and crews.

Lisa Hodgkinson, food bank coordinator at Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, accepted the donations from Agassiz Speedway.

