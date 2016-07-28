- Home
Community
Christmas in July benefits food bank
Lisa Hodgkinson, food bank coordinator at Agassiz-Harrison Community Services.
Agassiz Speedway held its annual Christmas in July event on July 23 collecting food and cash donations from fans, drivers, and crews.
Lisa Hodgkinson, food bank coordinator at Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, accepted the donations from Agassiz Speedway.
