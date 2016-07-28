- Home
Community
Garden of the Week: An appealing entrance
Garden of the Week
At Audrey and Colin Johnston’s home on Chestnut street, the front curved garden bed leads to an appealing entrance.
Many plants here are perennials and these are complemented with flourishes of red annuals artistically placed around the front garden.
The landscape provides a trim and colorful appeal to their home and receives a “Garden of the Week Award”.
