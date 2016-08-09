Twilight Series brings new Funk

Jazz Banditz to play at Pioneer Park on Wednesday August 10, 2016

Twilight Series continues its series with The Jazz Bandits for another evening of music in Pioneer Park. The community is encouraged to bring family and friends together to enjoy family-friendly, age appropriate and quality entertainment.

The Bandits have been playing all over British Columbia for over 15 years. They will be playing live Wednesday, August 10 from 6: 30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bob Tarr will be featured on Saxophone, Joe Warren on Drums/Percussion, and David Guertsen on keyboard/bass.

“It’s more like modern lifestyle-fusion jazz,” Guertsen told The Observer.

Tarr is a band teacher in Chilliwack at CSS. Joe Warren is the proprietor of TreeHouse Health Foods in Hope and Merritt, and David Geurtsen is a teacher at GW Graham Secondary in Chilliwack.

These progressive soundsters are going to light up Pioneer Park with their unique repertoire; a repertoire that is very modern and progressive, yet holds traditional values.

The District encourages everyone to come on down to the Community Recreation & Cultural Centre to purchase refreshments or CD’s if they are available at the time of the concert.

Feel free to bring the lawns chairs and blankets to relax during the festivities. This event was made possible through the partnership with The District of Kent, Lions International, The Agassiz Harrison Observer, and the Community Recreation & Cultural Centre. We hope to see you all there!