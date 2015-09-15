First Responder PTSD golf tournament back for second year

The death of Surrey firefighter Ernie Dombrowski, who struggled with PTSD, is the inspiration behind the First Responder PTSD Awareness Charity Golf Tournament.

After a successful first year, the First Responder PTSD Awareness Charity Golf Tournament is back for its second year.

“The tournament is to address post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in first responders,” explained first responder and event organizer Pam Schuetze.

The idea for the event came up after Surrey firefighter Ernie Dombrowski took his own life last year following a long battle with PTSD.

Unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon and Schuetze explained that many first responders don’t seek help when dealing with PTSD.

“Most first responders think that they’re invincible and don’t need help, but they do,” she said. “They see a lot of horrible things. It’s a cause that needs to be addressed.”

Last year the tournament raised $10,000 and Schuetze is hoping to top that this year. With the amount of interest in the event so far, that won’t be hard. All 144 spots in the tournament were filled within the first day of registration.

“It’s unheard of to fill up a tournament in one day,” Schuetze said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community. Everybody thinks it’s great and wants to participate.”

Funds raised at the tournament will be donated to the TEMA Centre Memorial Trust, also known as ‘Heroes are Human.’

However, Schuetze explained that the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about PTSD.

“It’s more about awareness than anything, but if we can also raise money, that’s good,” she said. “Everybody in the community has been affected by a first responder. They dedicate their lives and no one else does that.”

Although there are no more open spots for golfers in the tournament, Schuetze noted that they are still in need of prizes and sponsorship.

The tournament takes place on Friday, September 9 at the Falls Golf Club in Chilliwack.

For more information contact event organizer Pam Schuetze at pschuetze@me.com or 604-799-2050.