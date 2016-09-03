‘Wrongs to Rights’ study at All Saints Anglican

“If we don’t understand our history we are bound to repeat our mistakes.” Those who would like to delve deeper are invited to join a group at All Saints Anglican Church as they take part in “Journeying from Wrongs to Rights – a Study” with the book Wrongs to Rights based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” (UNDRIP) and the “Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action” as our guide.

The Study is co-sponsored by All Saints Parish and the Agassiz-Harrison Ministerial Association.

More than 40 contributors from varied backgrounds, Indigenous and non-Indigenous (referred to as ‘Settlers’), Christian and Traditional have delved into what the Declaration means to us all.

“Wrongs to Rights” editor Steve Heinrichs wrote, “They (the contributors) are all deeply committed to the task of undoing the colonial patterns and practices that keep Indigenous and Settler people apart. They’re all committed to the hope and real potential of a renewed, respectful relationship.”

Many avenues are explored: Why do Indigenous peoples believe the Declaration is necessary? Why might Settlers object to it? Are we looking for reconciliation or decolonization, or both? These and many more questions will be addressed as we study this book together.

During the fall and winter the group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays (only once in Dec. and Jan.) starting Wed. Sept. 21, 2016 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for 10 Wednesdays in all, at All Saints Anglican Church, 6904 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz.

The Study is free, however it is necessary participants purchase “Wrongs to Rights” along with the pocket-sized UNDRIP booklet and handout “Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action” for $20 on the first day of the course.

The Study forms a part of the parish’s 120th Anniversary celebrations.

To register please contact Monica Gibson-Pugsley mgp2000@shaw.ca or phone All Saints 604-796-3553.

All are welcome!