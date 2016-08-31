Something new at Harrison Country Craft

This Labour Day weekend the Harrison Festival Society presents the Harrison Country Craft, taking place September 3 from 11am to 6pm and September 4 from 11am to 5pm in and around the historic Harrison Memorial Hall. The market will maintain its character as a cozy, indoor market, but has also attracted the attention of over 15 new vendors after the success of last year's Market and this year's outdoor Art Market during the July Festival of the Arts. Artisans such as the Opal Crafter, Cranium and Crow, Slapshot Framing, and, Ju'Tri Luxury knits (just to name a few) will be joining the ranks with some longtime market favorites.

"The amount of new Artisans is great for the market," says Marketing and Administrative Manager Bryan Cutler, "It's nice to see a healthy amount of 'new stuff' to keep things fresh and interesting."

"As with our waterfront Festival Art Market, which takes place in July, Harrison Country Craft features handmade artisanal products," says Andy Hillhouse, the Festival Society's Artistic Director. "The 'country' in the new name partly reflects the rural, village setting of Harrison. It also happens to work nicely with the fact our market takes place just across the road from the annual country music event Bands on the Beach."

The event of which Hillhouse speaks, the highly successful Bands on the Beach, is presented by Tourism Harrison. With the breathtaking scenery of Harrison Lake as its backdrop, this increasingly popular two day concert series showcases some of the Fraser Valley’s best country music talent including Harrison's own Todd Richard, Nicole Sumerlyn, Combine the Victorious, The Gords, and more.

The more than 35 plus vendors that make up Harrison Country Craft offer the highest quality of a wide selection of home decor, body care, food, fashion and artful creations amidst the small town atmosphere and hospitality of Harrison Hot Springs.

An annual community event for more than 20 years, this market is one of the main fundraising activities for the Harrison Festival Society with 10% commission collected on all vendor sales to help support the Societies' year round events, including the society's 29th Season of Performing Arts, which will kick off with an opening concert Sep 24 featuring Vancouver based Canadian Folk Legend Roy Forbes in the intimate Harrison Memorial Hall.

Admission to the Harrison Country Craft Market and Bands on the Beach is free. For more info and a full listing of this year's crafty vendors visit www.harrisonfestival.com, call 604.796.3664 or email info@harrisonfestival.com. For Bands on the Beach info visit www.tourismharrison.com.