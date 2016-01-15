Central Community Church hosts Fall Kick-Off

Central Community Church's annual fall Kick-Off is bringing both of their campuses together this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

September means back to school for most people, but for the folks at Central Community Church, it's time for their annual Fall Kick-Off Service.

The Fall Kick-Off is an annual church service and barbecue that the church hosts every year at both of its locations in Agassiz and Chilliwack. But this year is a little different.

"This year it's extra special," Matt Shantz, lead pastor of Central Community Church, explained. "We're a one church family, but in two locations and both campuses will be together in Agassiz for one service. We always have our fall kickoff service and have a barbecue after, but this is the first time we've been able to get everybody together."

While the main goal was to bring the two congregations together, Shantz also noted that the Agassiz Agricultural Hall where the Agassiz congregation meets was the perfect location for the event.

"We're excited that we can meet in Agassiz at the Agricultural Hall and we can have more time together and hopefully have people from the neighbourhood and community of Agassiz join us for fun," he said.

Shantz is hoping that the event not only reminds Agassiz community members that the church is there, but also serves as a way of giving back to the community.

"We should, if we're being a church in the right way, make a really positive contribution and difference in the community," Shantz said. "Our hope is to meet some of the needs in the community, discover what those needs are, and be a place that's welcoming to the community. We want to be a part of something that contributes to what's great about Agassiz."

The Fall Kick Off-Service is on Sept. 11 at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall, located at 6800 Pioneer Ave. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with a barbecue at 11:30 and activities at 12:30. For more information visit central365.org.