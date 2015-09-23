Painting for all skill levels

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services hosts its first ever 'paint party' Sept. 19.

There are two kinds of people: those that are good at painting and those that aren't, but the Agassiz-Harrison Community Service's upcoming Paint Party is for both.

"You could call it a casual art class," Jen Sibley, Agassiz-Harrison Community Service's events coordinator explained. "You actually walk out thinking you're an artist."

The Paint Party will be lead by Chilliwack artist Pat Gerlach, who will guide attendees, step by step, in painting a bird.

But the best part is that you don't actually have to know how to paint.

"All skill levels are fine," Sibley explained. "If you want to do a lot of details, you can do a lot of details, but if you want to keep it really basic, you can do that too."

This isn't the first time that Agassiz-Harrison Community Services has hosted a paint party. The first was in June at the Old Settler Pub, the same location that the event will be at this time.

"It's an awesome location for it," Sibley said. "We take over the outside patio and it's heated and undercover."

But there's more perks than just a cozy patio that come with hosting the event at a pub.

"If you want to have a glass of wine to get the creative juices flowing, that's great," Sibley said. "Just make sure that you don't mix your drink and your paint water. You don't want to dip your brushes into the wrong cup."

Tickets for the event, which include the cost of all supplies, are going fast and Sibley noted that there's a cap on how many they'll sell.

"There are a limited amount of tickets," she said. "We like to keep the size intimate so that everyone can hear and get their money's worth."

Funds raised from the tickets will go back into the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services' programming.

"It's a fundraiser for community services and our programs, but it's also a lot of fun," Sibley said. "It's meeting new people and stretching your creative muscle."

Tickets for the Paint Party are $40 and are available until September 19 at the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services office, located at 7086 Cheam Ave.

The event is on Thursday, September 22 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Old Settler Pub, 222 Cedar Ave. in Harrison Hot Springs.