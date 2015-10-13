Age-Friendly Committee hosts Community barbecue Sept. 20

The Age-Friendly Committee of Harrison Hot Springs invites all Village citizens to a community barbeque on September 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall. We will be serving, free of charge; burgers, hot dogs and side dishes with consideration for special dietary needs.

The Committee met on September 6 to review and prioritize the recommendations made by the Cherie Enns consulting group in their “Age-Friendly Action Plan”. The consultants conducted extensive surveys throughout our Village at the request of council to determine how to be more age-friendly. A vibrant residential community such as Harrison Hot Springs should be a nurturing and healthy environment that allows residents to age in place, which is a valuable community asset that many seek when considering where to live.

Through discussion with community members, the current needs of many of the residents are mainly being met. There is a lot to celebrate with respect to Harrison including the beauty and community events. However, residents identified that there are few opportunities for multi-generational community gatherings.

With this in mind we welcome citizens of all ages to attend the community barbeque to share their ideas and concerns, review the consultant’s recommendations while celebrating our uniqueness.

Let us know if you plan to attend the barbeque at agefriendly.harrison@gmail.com.