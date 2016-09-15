Fall fair receipts near record as threatening rain holds off

From September 15, 1966

The weather man threatened all day, but never actually did anything, and as a result Agassiz was able to chalk up another highly successful Fall Fair and Corn Festival.

Gate receipts and memberships were down slightly from last year, but increases in revenue on the grounds pushed the total take over the $2,000 mark’ one of the best ever.

A standout was the hot dog and hamburger booth operated by Mrs. J.C. Jewkes and her staff, which accounted for fully one quarter of the total revenue

The dance, the calf raffle and the corn sales all did well, the games were above average, and even though the big ride would not go for half the afternoon , the take held up pretty well.

Quantity of exhibits was down in some sections, but the quality was high, particularly for the flowers, which showed the benefit of two weeks without rain.

The demonstration of old-time crafts proved poplar, particularly Lew Herman’s demonstration of horse shoeing. The Red and White show attracted about 50 Ayrshire entries, making it an exceptionally good fair for cattle. The gymkhana also drew an excellent turnout, and probably attracted more spectators during the day than anything else on the grounds.

McCallum Road reconstruction Expense Estimated At $60,000

Rebuilding of McCallum Road would cost $60,000 and the department of highway is willing to pay half, Kent council was informed in a letter read at Mondays council meeting.

Most of the money would be for gravel and blacktopping, The road would be considerably widened.

Reeve Wes Johnson and Councillors Norman Morrow and John Broughall were named as a committee to consider the project. It would not be done until next year.

Word was received that the official regional plan, which Kent did not accept, has now become law.

Highways Minister Gaglardi wrote that he is negotiating with the C.P.R for right of way to complete the highway to Haig.

Council heard a report on improvements to street lighting, and decided to install seven more mercury vapour lights. One will be at the intersection of Agassiz and Cheam avenues, one at No. 7 Highway and McCaffrey Road, and the rest on Morrow Road. A gradual switch to mercury vapour lighting everywhere is planned.

Councillor John Broughall reported that roofs of some of the buildings at the Agricultural Grounds were leaking.

School By-Law Passes Easily

The referendum to approve borrowing $32,000 to but equipment for Agassiz Secondary School was passed by local ratepayers Monday with a 76 percent yes vote.