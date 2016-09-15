Students host car wash for Popkum Firehall hit by thieves

Students at Timothy Christian School are washing cars to help refill the Popkum Volunteer Fire Department’s funds.

Students of Timothy Christian School’s student leadership class are organizing a car wash to raise funds following the recent break ins at the Popkum Fire Hall.

“They’re organizing pretty much the whole event from start to finish,” said teacher Daniel Van Brugge, who teaches the Grade 12 course.

The idea originally started when students in Van Brugge’s class learned about the thefts at the fire hall where over $12,000 in personal and public property was stolen, and felt compelled to help.

“They all either know a fire fighter or somebody that knows a fire fighter,” he said. “They see them working in the community and just wanted to help.”

Even though the idea for the car wash came from the leadership class who is working hard to organize the event, Van Brugge said that it’s gained interest from other students — and even some former students — who want to help out as well.

“There’s students that aren’t even in leadership that are wanting to get involved,” he said. “They want to bring their older siblings that aren’t even students anymore to help wash cars.”

But at this point, it’s not just a car wash anymore. Students will also be selling traditional Dutch food and have a few other surprises in the works.

“Students keep coming up with ideas to make this less of a car wash and more of a fair,” Van Brugge said. “We’d love to replace all of it and that’s our goal, but we understand that might not happen.”

The car wash is on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Garden House on the old Argyles Garden Market location at the Popkum roundabout on Yale Rd. and Highway 9. It is by donation with all funds raised going to the Popkum Firehall.