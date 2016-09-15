Agassiz - Harrison Terry Fox Run (walk, ride, jog) this weekend

Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs runners, walkers, and riders are joining efforts to race in memory of Terry Fox this weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 18 the 36th annual Terry Fox Run returns to Agassiz.

The Terry Fox Run has been held in Kent since 1985. In 2014 a record 91 participants and this year organizers are aiming for more than 100 attendees.

The Run is open to all - you can walk, push a stroller or wheelchair or run. Dogs (on leash) are very welcome. There is no entry fee, minimum pledge or donation – just come and have fun!

The Run starts at Cheam Village, 1525 MacKay Cres, in Agassiz.

Registration is 9 to 10 a.m., and the run starts at 10.

There are 2-km, 5-km and 10-km routes to choose from.

There will be music, refreshments and Terry Fox Run T-shirts for sale.

Afterwards, enjoy a BBQ, sponsored by the Agassiz Legion, by donation with all proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation.

In 1980, Terry started his “Marathon of Hope” and ran a marathon a day, completing 5,374 km before being forced to stop because his cancer had returned.

So far the Foundation he started has raised over $750 million - 84 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to research. The Foundation has made ground-breaking research into many types of cancer and now people are surviving what used to be deadly cancers.

Terry said “I believe in miracles, I have to” and even if I don't finish, we need others to continue.”

For more information please contact Ross McInroy ram1995@hotmail.com.