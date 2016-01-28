AGASSIZ FALL FAIR: Getting to and from the fair

Back again for another year, Prospera Credit Union is providing shuttle services from the parking grounds to the fairgrounds and back.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the shuttle will run in a loop, from Agassiz Christian Reformed Church to the fair, also stopping at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Agassiz United Church.

The parking at each church is also being provided free of charge from each of the local churches.

Agassiz Christian Reformed Church is located at 7452 Morrow Road; St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is located 7237 Morrow Road; and Agassiz United Church is located at 6860 Lougheed Highway.