AGASSIZ FALL FAIR: All kind of animals, and youth leadership highlighted at 4H

Each year, the Fall Fair showcases livestock from cows to dogs to rabbits – and more importantly, highlights the work of dozens of youth who have trained these animals through the 4H club.

4H leader Ken Schwaerztle said the fair has seen a steady increase in club member turnout, with more groups involved in the fair then ever before.

There used to be for four or five groups, he said, and now there are 10 different groups.

Similarly, an increase in groups has brought more variety to what animals are showcased.

Schwaerztle said there weren’t many poultry shows, or dog or rabbit clubs in the past; and earlier fairs used to include a larger participation in beef, sheep, and rather large dairy shows.

As these new clubs pop up, the relationship between animal and owner has proven to be different for each kind of animal involved.

For example, in the dog and horse clubs a 4H-er will use the same animal over a number of years, Schwaerztle said.

Yet swine, beef, and dairy cows are usually a one-year commitment – a tradition of 4H-clubs.

In turn, Schwaerztle said these clubs don’t only teach kids about working with animals, but also with eachother.

“4H is more than showing an animal at the fair,” he said. “4H involves members learning to work with other 4H members, and how for them to run a meeting, and how they can excel in [public speaking], or judging demonstrations.”

Although most pigs have already been sold this season, three swines will be on display this weekend, Schwaerztle explained.

There will also be opportunity for attendees to view an animal carcass.

This year’s 4H shows will take place on Saturday, throughout the day.