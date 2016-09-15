- Home
Community
AGASSIZ FALL FAIR: Parade route through town
Each year, to start Saturday’s fair off with a bang, floats made by families, businesses, and organizations are paraded through Agassiz.
WHERE: The parade route starts on Cheam Avenue, and heads west, before turning right onto Pioneer Avenue. The parade ends in the fairgrounds, at 6800 Pioneer Avenue.
WHEN: Parade starts at 10 a.m. sharp.
For more details visit: AgassizFallFair.com
