AGASSIZ FALL FAIR: Mayors bring Agassiz’s welcome

From District of Kent Mayor John Van Laerhoven: Welcome friends and family to the 112th Fall Fair and 68th Corn Festival. This year we celebrate the pumpkin in honour of our agricultural roots.

Did you know that pumpkin pie dates back to the colonial period? Colonists filled the pumpkin with milk, spices and honey and baked it over hot ashes. Luckily, times and recipes have changed!

To learn more about the pumpkin or other areas of agriculture, check out any number of booths displayed in the Agricultural Hall. It will be bursting with exhibits such as homemade baking and handicraft items. You will be able to tour the giant pumpkin contest, check out the midway entertainment and enjoy some live music.

Did you also know that Antarctica is the only continent on which pumpkins won’t grow? This fruit’s (yes, pumpkin is technically classified as a fruit because of its internal seeds!) robust heartiness is exactly the same gumption our fair’s dedicated volunteers and corporate partners display putting this annual event together. Council would like to recognize all the great effort that is contributed each year to ensure that when it comes to town fairs, our Fall Fair and Corn Festival is as gourd as it gets!

From Harrison Hot Spring Mayor Leo Facio: It is with great pleasure that I offer my warm greetings on behalf of the Village of Harrison Hot Springs to all dignitaries, guests, performers, participants and attendants for this year’s Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival while they celebrate the “Year of Pumpkin”. This special event is well worthy of attendance as it celebrates the district’s ongoing protection of its agricultural community, horticulture and farming interests. Come join the fun and enjoy the festivities!