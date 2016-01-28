AGASSIZ FALL FAIR: Finding creativity in the year of the pumpkin

Each new season, members of the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association hand-pick a crop or flower, which sets the theme for the upcoming Fall Fair.

This theme allows the association to showcase different kinds of agriculturalists and educate fair attendees on farming.

And as farmers remain hopeful for a gracious fall season bringing bountiful crops, the upcoming fall fair is celebrating all things pumpkin.

“Each year we have an agriculture theme to celebrate various aspects of agriculture and educate the public,” explained Victoria Brookes, president of the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association.

And organizers hope that fair attendees are excited to see how creative community members are with this year’s theme.

Pumpkins will be infused into different aspects of the upcoming fair, including a pumpkin growing contest, sponsored by Allenby’s Farm Store.

Based on weight, the resident responsible for growing the biggest pumpkin will be walking away with a $100 grand prize.

According to the Guinness World Records, the heaviest pumpkin was grown in 2012 out of Massachusetts, and weighed more than 2,000 pounds.

Although the pumpkins up for first place this weekend may not necessarily break the scale, every grower will be leaving a winner.

“Even the prize for the smallest [pumpkin] will be $10,” Brookes explained.

In addition to the weigh-in, community members will showcase their pumpkins through the junior and senior categories of: best painted, best decorated, carved pumpkin using hand tools, and carved pumpkin using power tools.

“There are also special sections using the pumpkin theme such as quilts, pumpkin baking, using a pumpkin as a vase for a flower arrangement and, of course, a pumpkin carving contest,” Brookes said.