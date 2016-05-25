- Home
PNE summer concert lineup includes Monkees, Steve Miller Band, Sheepdogs
The PNE has announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts. They start Saturday, Aug. 20 and run until Monday, Sept. 5, and are included with admission to the fair.
Saturday, Aug. 20 - KiSS RADiO WHAM BAM featuring Hedley (2-10pm, concert ticket required, not free with admission)
Sunday, Aug. 21 - Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies
Tuesday, Aug. 23 - The Sheepdogs
Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Steve Miller Band
Thursday, Aug. 25 - Simple Plan
Friday, Aug. 26 - Olivia Newton-John
Saturday, Aug. 27 - Foreigner
Sunday, Aug. 28 - Culture Club
Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Monster Truck
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - A Tribe Called Red
Thursday, Sept. 1 - Dru Hill with Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz & Tao — 20th Anniversary
Friday, Sept. 2 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: We Live For Love Tour
Saturday, Sept. 3 - Tim Hicks
Sunday, Sept. 4 - The Monkees — Good Times: The 50th Anniversary Tour
Monday, Sept. 5 - Chris Isaak
Other big concerts this summer in Vancouver, including the just-announced Tragically Hip:
Paul Simon, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
James Taylor, Rogers Arena, June 11
Steven Tyler, Orpheum, July 10
Adele, Rogers Arena, July 20 and 21
The Tragically Hip, Rogers Arena, July 24
Shawn Mendes, Rogers Arena, July 27
Gwen Stefani, Rogers Arena, Aug. 25
Duran Duran, Rogers Arena, Aug. 28
Keith Urban, Rogers Arena, Sept. 10
Drake, Rogers Arena, Sept. 17 and 18
Dolly Parton, Rogers Arena, Sept. 19