PNE summer concert lineup includes Monkees, Steve Miller Band, Sheepdogs

The PNE has announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts. They start Saturday, Aug. 20 and run until Monday, Sept. 5, and are included with admission to the fair.

Saturday, Aug. 20 - KiSS RADiO WHAM BAM featuring Hedley (2-10pm, concert ticket required, not free with admission)

Sunday, Aug. 21 - Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies

Tuesday, Aug. 23 - The Sheepdogs

Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Steve Miller Band

Thursday, Aug. 25 - Simple Plan

Friday, Aug. 26 - Olivia Newton-John

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Foreigner

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Culture Club

Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Monster Truck

Wednesday, Aug. 31 - A Tribe Called Red

Thursday, Sept. 1 - Dru Hill with Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz & Tao — 20th Anniversary

Friday, Sept. 2 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: We Live For Love Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Tim Hicks

Sunday, Sept. 4 - The Monkees — Good Times: The 50th Anniversary Tour

Monday, Sept. 5 - Chris Isaak

Other big concerts this summer in Vancouver, including the just-announced Tragically Hip:

Paul Simon, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

James Taylor, Rogers Arena, June 11

Steven Tyler, Orpheum, July 10

Adele, Rogers Arena, July 20 and 21

The Tragically Hip, Rogers Arena, July 24

Shawn Mendes, Rogers Arena, July 27

Gwen Stefani, Rogers Arena, Aug. 25

Duran Duran, Rogers Arena, Aug. 28

Keith Urban, Rogers Arena, Sept. 10

Drake, Rogers Arena, Sept. 17 and 18

Dolly Parton, Rogers Arena, Sept. 19