Twilight concert series returns to Agassiz

Summer is all about spending time outdoors and listening to live music and the Twilight Concert Series are the perfect way to make that happen this summer.

The Twilight Concert Series is a joint venture between the District of Kent, the Agassiz Harrison Lions Club, and the Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce.

“The concert series is a long standing tradition and it happens on a select week day night in the summer,” explained District of Kent recreation supervisor Kimberly Goulet.

While reattending concert goers will recognize the same community feel as in previous years, Goulet noted that there is more diversity of music this year, especially with the inclusion of local groups Jazz Bandits and 5 on a String.

“It’s a different genre of music than what we have had in the last couple years,” Goulet said. “We try to offer a variety of genres so that we can capture the interests of many different people in the community.”

While the concert series are free to the public, Goulet noted that donations are welcome.

“We pass the hat around at each performance and we ask people that if they liked the performance, if they would like to contribute something,” she said. “It helps to offset the costs so that we can do concerts in upcoming years.”

Concerts are on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park, and will be cancelled in the case of rain. Rio Samaya will be performing on August 3, The Jazz Bandits on August 10, and 5 on a String will be playing on August 24.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful park space, listen to great music, and socialize with the rest of the community,” Goulet said. “We invite people to come out to the park, bring their lawn chairs and blankets, and to sit and experience the beauty of the park, meet up with friends, neighbours, and family, and to listen to some great music.”