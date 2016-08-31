Multiple events keep Harrison Hot Springs hopping

Two free events, right down the road from one another, are keeping Harrison Hot Springs busy during Labour Day weekend.

From home decor to body care to artisan creations, the Harrison Country Craft Market features a variety of niche items on Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inside Harrison Memorial Hall, the market maintains its character as a cozy, indoor market, welcoming 15 new vendors this year and bringing the total number to more than 35. Artisans such as the Opal Crafter, Cranium and Crow, Slapshot Framing, and, Ju’Tri Luxury knits will be joining the ranks with some longtime market favourites.

Harrison Festival marketing and administrative manager Bryan Cutler said the amount of new artisans add a fresh feel to the market.

“It’s nice to see a healthy amount of ‘new stuff’ to keep things fresh and interesting.”

An annual community event for more than 20 years, this market is one of the main fundraising activities for the Harrison Festival Society with 10 per cent commission collected on all vendor sales to help support the organization’s year round events, including the society’s 29th Season of Performing Arts. Those performances kick off with an opening concert Sept. 24 featuring Vancouver based Canadian folk legend Roy Forbes in the Harrison Hall as well.

And during the same weekend, just across the road from the market, several local artists will be showcased on an outdoor stage, during Bands on the Beach.

Organized by Tourism Harrison, the two-day concert series is set to feature Harrison’s own Todd Richard, Nicole Sumerlyn, Combine the Victorious, The Gords, and more.

• For more info and a full listing of this year’s crafty vendors visit harrisonfestival.com, call 604-796-3664 or email info@harrisonfestival.com. For Bands on the Beach info visit tourismharrison.com.