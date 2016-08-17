UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly logging truck crash

The Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a logging crashed near Mill Road in Harrison Mills.

One person was killed Monday when a logging truck lost its load on the Lougheed Highway near East Mill Road.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident, however a female driver in the a second vehicle, 60-year-old Lynn Ann Bromage-Smith, died at the scene.

Bromage-Smith was the driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck that was travelling eastbound on the Lougheed Highway near Harrison Mills at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 15, when the oncoming logging truck lost its load of logs.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. along the highway near Harrison Mills.

A nearby power pole was knocked down as a result of the incident and BC Hydro had to turn power off to allow traffic investigators into the scene.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services, with support from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were investigating.

Lougheed Highway between Mount Woodside and Mission was closed in both directions until after 10 p.m.

For updates check the DriveBC website.