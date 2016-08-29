LNG crash closes Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls

An LNG fueled transport truck crashed through the concrete barrier on Highway 1 near Bridal Falls Monday morning.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions Monday morning after a semi trailer truck fueled by liquid natural gas rolled over near Bridal Falls.

Fire officials say the truck is leaking diesel and LNG and have called in the hazardous materials team.

They are keeping vehicles back 300 metres from the scene and evacuated businesses in the Bridal Falls Recreation area as they assess the situation.

According to one witness, the driver and passenger walked away from the accident.

The crash has snarled eastbound traffic as far back as the Annis Road overpass.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 9 and Highway 7. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 170 at Flood Hope Road.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen between noon and 3 p.m.

