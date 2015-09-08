Bands on the Beach back for sixth year

The Todd Richard band will be taking the stage at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the sixth annual Bands on the Beach.

Summer is slowly coming to an end and so is the season of outdoor music festivals.

But just in the nick of time, before school starts again and the weather starts to cool off, Bands on the Beach is back for the sixth year.

The event started six years ago when local musician Todd Richard contacted Tourism Harrison, asking if he could organize and outdoor concert using the stage on the waterfront.

“We went to them with an idea of using the stage there six years ago,” he said. “The first year we threw it together in a couple weeks, made it happen, and now here we are six years later still doing it.”

Richard will be performing with the Todd Richard Band, along side a variety of other artists including Nicole Sumerlyn, Jon Bos Band, Combine the Victorious, Tianna, O’Hara Lane and The Gords.

Although Richards music is mainly country rock, he noted that the event is not limited to any specific genre.

“A lot of folks think that since I’m involved it’s a country festival, but it’s not,” he said. “We go out of our way to have all different genres. We have rock, indie, folk, blues, you name it.”

Although Richard has always tried to have a variety of genres represented at the event, he noted that this year the festival has more rock music, as well as the usual country, folk and blues.

“It’s a nice mix so if somebody is sitting there, they’re not listening to the same feel of music,” he said. “Each act is different and you get a taste of everything.”

But genres aside, Richard explained that there’s no better way to spend one of the final weekends of the summer than on the beach in Harrison, listening to live music.

“Along with the fact that it’s such a neat venue to take part in, it’s family, it’s friendly and it’s free,” he said. “You just can’t beat sitting there — all you need is your lawn chair and your cooler.”

Bands on the Beach kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 with music from 1-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m., with an afterparty from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. For afterparty tickets and a full schedule of events visit tourismharrison.com/bandsonthebeach.