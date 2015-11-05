  • Connect with Us

Owner sought for historic military medals

One of two sets of medals found near the Rosedale Bridge and turned into the RCMP. Police are looking for their rightful owners. - RCMP
— image credit: RCMP

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the custodian of military service medals found near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge.

The medals were provided to police by a member of the public who found a small box containing the items on July 28, 2016.

The police investigation has led to the identification of the recipients, however, RCMP investigators have not been able to determine who presently owns the medals.

“The medals reach back to a time when the Dominion of Canada was forging an identity as a nation within the British Empire,” says Corporal Mike Rail, spokesperson of the UFVRD, “We feel the medals could be valuable family heirlooms  and  are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning them to those family’s.”

Anyone with information to aide police in the return of the medals to their current owner can contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.

