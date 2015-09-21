RCMP look for man wanted for probation breach

Darren Troy Sepass

A British Columbia wide warrant has been issued for Darren Troy Sepass, 31, of Chilliwack, for two counts of failing to comply with probation.

RCMP are cautioning the public not to attempt apprehending Sepass if sighted. Instead call 911 immediately.

Sepass is described as an aboriginal male, 178 cm (5”10”) in height, weighing 68 kg (150 lbs), with brown eyes and black hair. He has tribal tattoos on his upper right arm and two fingers on left hand.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Darren Troy Sepass is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)