Chilliwack man wanted by police after court no-show

Darren Troy Sepass.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Darren Troy Sepass, 31, of Chilliwack, for two counts of fail to comply with probation.

RCMP caution the public that, if sighted, they do not attempt to apprehend Sepass and immediately call 911.

Sepass is described as an aboriginal male, height 178 centimetres (5'10"), weight 68 kilograms (150 pounds), with brown eyes and black hair.

His distinguishing characteristics include a tribal tattoo on his upper right arm and only two fingers on his left hand.

Sepass was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and escaping from lawful custody on Dec. 9, 2015.

He was found guilty of the possession under charge on Jan. 25 and sentenced to a day in jail and one year probation.

He is alleged to have breached his probation on March 21 and again on June 14.

He was scheduled in court on July 18 to enter a guilty plea to the breaches but he did not show up and a warrant was issued.

Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release that he was wanted on Aug. 30.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Darren Troy Sepass is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).