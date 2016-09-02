  • Connect with Us

Lions donate to Agassiz Fire Department and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue

Agassiz-Harrison Lions Club president Darcy Striker presents the donation to Deputy Chief Gerald Basten while new recruits Russell Roopsingh, Lance Jarvis, Andrew Jensen and Sky Lusick (left to right) look on. - Submitted photo/The Observer
— image credit: Submitted photo/The Observer
  • posted Sep 2, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Thanks to donations from the Agassiz-Harrison Lions, both the Agassiz Fire Department and the Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue are able to fund much needed equipment upgrades.

The donation helped the Agassiz Fire Department defray the costs of re-lining their fire tower.

According to Deputy Chief Gerald Basten, chief training officer for the department, the “tower” for the Agassiz department is actually an 8’ x 20’ metal shipping container that simulates the areas a fire crew would encounter in an actual house fire. The re-line will help prevent the unit from being destroyed on its initial and subsequent training exercises.

The donation to to the Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue will help with the costs of retrofitting their 38’ “Harrison Osprey” rescue boat. The Osprey will be used for water rescues, especially on Lake Harrison and other water environments.

The bright yellow Osprey has a long history of serving to protect with the Roberts Bank rescue group until it was disbanded, at which time the craft was donated to KHSAR. It has undergone a massive retro-fit, including new engines and ancillary gear. The crew has also undergone re-training in order to man the craft safely.

