District of Kent recognized for sustainibility

The B.C. Government is providing over $11,000 to the District of Kent in recognition of its commitment to support a healthier, more sustainable community, Chilliwack-Hope MLA Laurie Throness announced recently.

“Only when our communities commit to environmental change can our province truly achieve it, because local governments influence 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in BC,” said Throness. “The District of Kent has worked hard to make its service delivery greener and more efficient, and deserves recognition for its service to the environment and its rate payers.”

The Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP) provides conditional grants to communities that have signed the Climate Action Charter and supports their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Communities that report publicly on their progress toward meeting climate action goals are eligible to receive a grant equivalent to 100% of the carbon tax they pay directly.

In 2016, the Province provided over $6.4 million in CARIP grants to B.C. local governments.

Since 2008, CARIP has granted over $39 million to help support B.C. communities in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and work toward achieving Climate Action Charter goals.