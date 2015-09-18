FVRD signs $75,000 MOU with Kinder Morgan

The FVRD's Electoral Area D is the latest community to sign an MOU with the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The FVRD has signed a $75,000 agreement with Kinder Morgan for improvements to Thompson Community Park and the Mount Cheam trailhead parking lot, should the Trans Mountain Expansion Project go ahead.

The “Memorandum of Understanding for a Community Benefit Agreement” with the FVRD’s Electoral Area D is the latest to be signed by communities along the proposed pipeline route.

Last month the City of Chilliwack signed a $1.2 million MOU to fund the Vedder Greenway pedestrian trail bridge.

Earlier, Hope ­signed an agreement for $500,000 to fund improvements to community spaces, and Abbotsford accepted $1.3 million for the revitalization of Ledgeview golf course.

Said Bill Dickey, Director of Electoral Area D: “Mount Cheam is an icon in our community and improvements to the trailhead parking lot will provide outdoor enthusiasts with better access to the spectacular views of our region.”

“We are also very grateful for the opportunity to be able to improve Thompson Community Park as it will provide the Popkum community with playground amenities for children and adults alike.”

Trans Mountain has 18 Community Benefit Agreements in 22 communities, along 95 per cent of the pipeline corridor. The company says additional agreements with municipalities and communities along the pipeline corridor are expected as project planning continues.