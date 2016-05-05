LETTER: Pay parking will deter

Living in Chilliwack, after along day at work we often go out for an evening to Harrison for a stroll and refreshment or a meal, two or three times a week in summer is not unusual. Add in the cost of paying to park and this becomes far less attractive. We’ll be going elsewhere this summer. Perhaps free short term parking, two hours max in any 24 hour period and pay for longer stays would be more of a solution.

This is less likely to deter frequent casual visitors and solve the problem of long term opportunist parking quoted in the article.

Steve Head