Letters to the Editor

LETTER:Parking study overdue

  • posted May 5, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Dear Editor, I must clarify that my letter on the Bunt report was written on release of that report in 2011. I have re-submitted it to council  because mayor Facio is now claiming that this report, somehow, replaces his promise to conduct a parking study before pay parking is introduced in Harrison. That promise was made on June 1st 2015. The Bunt report, in addition to being rubbish,  has absolutely nothing to do with parking.

No study of Harrison parking has been conducted since June 1st 2015 or in recent years. The parking problems which exist are caused by the failure of the mayor to properly enforce the Village bylaws. Pay parking will just create a whole raft of new ones and do nothing to solve the old ones.

John Allen

 

