LETTER: What about governing?

Dear Editor,

Six months since forming government Justin Trudeau’s Liberals appear to be still riding high in the polls yet their remains the nagging question in the country’s collective mind on how well the nation is being governed.

So far we have seen a Prime Minister who though warm and charismatic has made few difficult decisions or gained the confidence of the country that he is capable of such. He has demonstrated a distinct inclination towards public applause and pleasing just about everybody all the while ignoring the very reason he was elected which is to provide sound governance and leadership.

He promised much but has delivered little and for all of the bluster about openness, honesty, transparency and accountability what we are seeing in reality are the well established Liberal traits of wasteful spending, deception, lobbying and a veritable litany of broken promises. The lack of clarity and transparencywith the Liberal budget, for example, has drawn much fire from critics including the Parliamentary Budget

Officer. Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s lack of judgement in attending a Toronto law fund raiser is hardly consistent with the government’s own guidelines on accountability.

Matters important to the economic well being and security of Canada such as decisions on pipelines and security issues are being trumped by less important and even controversial typically Liberal priorities such as legalizing assisted suicide and marijuana. Additionally troubling is the mainstream media’s obsession with Trudeau trivialities, photo-ops, dress style and the like and a profound reluctance to ask the hard questions.

An interesting Angus Reid poll that has been running for months asks the question “Will Trudeau do a goodjob as PM?” A scant 19% believe he will while 67% say no with 13% willing to take a wait and see posture. Trudeau and the Liberals are doing precious little to in any way alleviate the growing scepticism with which the public views the political establishment.

- Gerald Hall