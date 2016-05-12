LETTER: A reminder to be fire ready

Dear Editor,

The Fort McMurray disaster reminds us that interface fires are a growing threat as our climate warms.

There is some good advice on fire risk management available in various government publications. Homeowners (even a long way from wooded areas), should clean out their gutters, even if you have a metal roof, as I do.

Flying embers can roll down the roof into the gutter and ignite the debris there. This starts a fire under the eaves in the soffit area and the roof quickly goes up in flames.

In Harrison, the Village should brush out Firehall Park and remove all fuel on the forest floor.

The roads in the 400-acre Harrison Forest Park need to be maintained for firefighter access.Be fire aware and be prepared with a firefighting plan and an evacuation plan.

Know where your water and hoses are and know what you will grab if you have to flee. Make a list.

- John Allen, Harrison