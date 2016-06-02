(With video) BC Games flag flies in Abbotsford

The BC Games flag is now officially flying in Abbotsford.

The 50-day countdown to the 2016 Abbotsford BC Summer Games was marked by the raising of the flag at the Quality Hotel on North Parallel Road in East Abbotsford on Thursday.

The Quality Hotel, formerly known as the Ramada, will accommodate Games officials and dignitaries during the event.

Games president Steve Carlton and Quality Hotel general manager Michael Lopez raised the flag during a ceremony at the hotel.

"It's another reminder that the city of Abbotsford is going to be hosting 3,000 premier athletes in only 50 days," Carlton said. "We are on target and on track with the Games. All of the infrastructure is in place and we now we need to drill down into the fine details."

Carlton said the Games are still looking for volunteers, and all those interested can call 604-870-GAME (4263) for more information.

Rosie Cindrich, from Wanson Development, said it's a thrill to fly the flag and be involved with the Games.

"We're very proud and excited to be a part of the Games," she said.

Games officials got more good news on Thursday, as Sun Life Financial presented a donation of $10,000.

"It's a major donation and it's very special of them to dedicate their resources to us," Carlton said. "So much of the city has come on board with donations, and we want to use this donation as an indication to other businesses that we're still actively seeking support."

Janet Barrie, the fundraising director for the Games, said Sun Life has given the Games a big boost.

"There is so much we need that cash for," she said. "We are extremely thankful, and we could not make the Games happen without the support from the community. They really came on in a big way."

Barrie said that Sun Life also donated a $1,500 spa weekend getaway and two $250 spa gift certificates. The spa packages will be given away in a raffle draw to lucky volunteers.

Barrie said several businesses have come on board with volunteer prizes, including Fraserway RV, which is giving away a week trip with an RV in a volunteer raffle draw.

"There are lots of benefits and perks to being a volunteer at the Games," she said.

The 2016 Abbotsford BC Summer Games run from July 21 to 24. For more information on the Games, visit bcgames.org.