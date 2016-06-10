Agassiz Elks aim for bullseye

Members of the Agassiz chapter of the Elks Club competed in the Elk’s National Darts Championships held in Okotoks, Alta.

Along with the rest of the B.C. team, they completed against teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The team, who were provincial qualifiers and consisted of six members from the Agassiz Elks, three from Penticton, four from Vancouver Island and one from Mission, took home the Aggregated Overall Points Championships.

The local Agassiz group also came home with several medals. George Hart won first place in men’s singles, Marlene Roming won third place in ladies singles, George Hart, Roming, Eileen Kramer and Jake McCrae won third place in mixed quads, Roming, Kramer, Lynne Hart and Bill Higdon took home second place in mixed doubles, Roming, Lynne Hart and Kramer won fifth place in ladies quads, and George Hart, McCrae and Higdon took home third place in men’s quads.

The group noted that they would like to thank everyone that helped to sponsor them for the provincial and national dates, as well as for their continued support.