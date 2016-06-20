Ball season winds down in Agassiz

D’arcy Atkinson / Special to The Observer

The Agassiz Baseball 2016 season is over for the Mosquito and Peewee teams. The Peewee team had an excellent season. They went into playoffs ranked seventh overall out of 17 teams. They played two playoff games before being eliminated in an exciting game played in Abbotsford on Sunday.

The Mosquito team enjoyed a 14-game interlock schedule with Chilliwack, and wrapped up their season last week with hot dogs, medal presentations and a fun for all player verse parent game.

Meanwhile, the Tadpoles finish up this coming week. They had a great turnout throughout the season with lots of skills development and loads of fun.