Senior men bring home chestnut trophy

Agassiz Harrison men
Agassiz Harrison men's senior men golf club.
— image credit: Submitted photo/The Observer
  • posted Jun 30, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Agassiz Harrison senior men's golf club recently brought home the chestnut trophy.

Doug Striker and Brian Bentley teamed up to bring home the win, which involved competing in a two-day low net championship.

