- Home
- News
- Sports
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Senior men bring home chestnut trophy
Agassiz Harrison men's senior men golf club.
Agassiz Harrison senior men's golf club recently brought home the chestnut trophy.
Doug Striker and Brian Bentley teamed up to bring home the win, which involved competing in a two-day low net championship.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.