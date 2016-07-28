Firefighters boosts victims fund

.

In its 16th year, the Agassiz Fire Department golf tournament fundraiser raised more than $6,500 recently.

Fire chief Wayne Dyer wanted to thank all the businesses people, and golf hole sponsors who donated to the event.

“You made this golf tournament another success at the Harrison Resort Golf Course,” he said.

Proceeds from the tournament will be going to the RCMP Victim Assistance Program, Honor House in New Westminster, BC Children Hospital, Heart & Stroke Society and the Agassiz Fire Department Bursary Fund.

“Thanks again for your support of our fire department and the Communities we live in,” he concluded.

Tournament results:

Golf Tournament Winning Team: Jim Johnson, Deanna Johnson, Arlene Johnson, Dan Mitchell

Second Place Team: Holger Switchtenberg, Barry Loughlin, Marilee Jones, Max Von Trebra

Third Place Team: Wes Gladstone, Clint Istale, Dave Sidney, Bernie Bessier

Most Honest Team: Chris Wilson, Deanna Wilson, Tom Desorcy, John Edwards

Closest to the pin winners: Marilee Jones, Deanna Wilson, Dan Mitchell

Long drive winners: Deanna Johnson & Max Von Trebra

Putting contest winner: Dan Mitchell (First Place), Mitch Baker (Second Place)