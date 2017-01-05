  • Connect with Us

Algorithm campaign a success for Harrison

!Tourism Harrison
  • Agassiz posted Jan 5, 2017 at 2:00 PM

A new hash tag called "Just up the road" attracts attention to the community

Buzz

5 to start your day

  • B.C. posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

A woman refuses to leave a Surrey tree, an anti-Trump LEGO march and more you need to know

Community

Local community pillar says goodbye to Agassiz-Harrison

  •  posted Jan 7, 2017 at 9:00 PM

Harrison Hot Springs resident Kitty Niiranen was honoured Saturday at the Agassiz United Church before she leaves.

News

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

News

Student teachers relieved as hundreds of new positions to open following BCTF’s interim deal

  • B.C. updated Jan 6, 2017 at 5:01 PM

Agreement promises $50-million to hire 1,100 new teachers

Business

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

Agassiz-Harrison Observer Videos

World News

Ontario agrees to fund Toronto supervised injection sites amid opioid crisis

  • updated Jan 9, 2017 at 11:15 AM

Ontario to fund Toronto safe injection sites

Question of the Day

Will this year be better than last?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event