  • Connect with Us

Penguin Plunge

!Penguin Plunge 2016 - Submitted photo/The Observer
  • Agassiz posted Dec 28, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Year in Review 2016 - On Jan. 1 a group of brave participants entered the chilly waters of Harrison River.

News

QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

  • B.C. updated Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28 AM

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Buzz

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C.  updated Dec 31, 2016 at 9:34 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

News

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

News

15 Delta colleagues win $1 million lottery

  • Delta  posted Dec 30, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Group wins Lotto 6/49 prize in Christmas Eve draw

News

Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.

  • B.C. updated Dec 30, 2016 at 11:28 AM

Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma

Agassiz-Harrison Observer Videos

World News

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

  • posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:11 PM

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

Question of the Day

Did last week's snow fall surprise you?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event