ACE headed to TEDxChilliwack

!ACE students Leslie Johnson, Emma Potts, and Frances Oliver will take the stage at the upcoming tryouts for TEDxChilliwack. - Erin Knutson/The Observer
  • Agassiz posted Feb 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Three ACE students prepare for TEDxChilliwack tryouts on Feb. 16

Vancouver Giants whacked in overtime by visiting Calgary Hitmen

  • Langley updated Feb 5, 2017 at 10:05 AM

Vancouver saw a 2-0 first period lead slip away in front of 3,368 at the Langley Events Centre.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Ryan Reynolds, at Harvard, balks at making fun of Tom Brady

  • Lower Mainland updated Feb 4, 2017 at 9:56 AM

The "Deadpool" actor was roasted Friday night by members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C. updated Feb 4, 2017 at 9:50 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Feds' growth panel to push plans for future job skills, helping more women work

  • updated Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14 PM

Growth council's report to explore 5 themes

Will the region's employment rate improve in 2017?

