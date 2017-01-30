- Home
- News
- Sports
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
In conversation with Hunter Ramey
Meet the diverse UFV student and Observer contributor from Agassiz
Buzz
5 to start your day
Life in jail for Surrey shooter, refugees at the Canadian border and more you need to know
Entertainment
VIDEO: The end of the Bates Motel in Langley
Crew demolishes standing set for television prequel to Hitchcock film
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan
News
Change of heart on foreign buyer taxes too late for Langley family
Had to give up $25,000 deposit on house near church, now renting home
Business
Foreign buyer tax fix overdue, critic says
Premier Christy Clark 'looking for cover' from turmoil over US president Donald Trump's immigration moves, NDP's David Eby says
World News
Ontario police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty' to help young pipers' band
Police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty'
-
News
UPDATE: Chilliwack man who dumped Michael Scullion's body in Fraser River sentenced to 18 months jail
-
News
Abbotsford teen dies in skiing accident at Manning Park
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
-
News
FVRD asks Minter Gardens developer for more studies
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
Sports
Royals Double Giants on Sunday
-
News
Battle to beat AIDS offers lessons in fighting opioid crisis
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
Community
VIDEO: Agassiz Legion Dinner and Dance fundraiser
-
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
-
News
NDP moves rookie to child care role
-
News
Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vancouver mayor
-
News
Low vitamin A in pregnant women linked to Alzheimer’s later in child’s life: UBC study
-
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
-
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
-
News
Family Literacy Day encourages readership
-
News
Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death
-
News
Travis Vader gets life for killing seniors, can apply for parole in 7 years
-
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
-
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
-
News
Federal Conservative leadership debate scheduled in Langley
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
-
News
Firefighters give up weekend to train
-
Entertainment
Gallery 7 Theatre presents Halo
-
Business
Hemlock Coffee Company tranports guests back in time
-
Community
Last skate before warm weather
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
-
Sports
Getting older