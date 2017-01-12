- Home
Celebration of a woman of substance
Community prepares to say good bye to 'a force to be reckoned with'
News
B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes
A young woman behind the bill that called for better reporting procedures looks at some recently released draft rules.
Community
What'd I say: Browse some collectibles
Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show was held Saturday at the Cloverdale Agriplex.
Community
Last skate before warm weather
With the weather about to turn warmer, Chilliwack and Agassiz residents get out for a skate at a natural rink in Popkum.
News
VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers weather high costs and damage during cold snap
Crop trouble could come if cold weather continues
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
World News
Ethics watchdog opens probe into Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
Ethics watchdog probes Trudeau vacation
-
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
-
News
Chilliwack family recounts terror after gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport
-
News
Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits
-
News
Dozens of British Columbians sickened after eating raw oysters
-
News
Chilliwack volunteers sought for ambitious project to interview every senior in care in B.C.
-
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
-
News
McDonald's restaurants in Langley, Coquitlam testing all-day breakfast menu
-
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
-
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
-
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
-
News
On the beat with Cst. Teresa Parsons
-
News
Heavy winds rock Chilliwack with power outages
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
-
News
Strong winds causing several power outages across the Fraser Valley
-
News
UPDATE: Clients of an alleged illegal plastic surgeon in North Delta urged to get tested for hepatitis and HIV
-
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
-
News
Film series inspires conversation amongst youth and parents
-
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
-
Sports
NHL 100: From helmets to power plays, hockey has come a long way in 100 years
-
News
Homeowners in 'shock' eye assessment appeals
-
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
-
News
Accident closes highway for hours
-
News
Algorithm campaign a success for Harrison
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Entertainment
Steelin' in the Years' pays tribute to Steely dan at Harrison Memorial Hall
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
-
Sports
Getting older
-
Business
Safety accolades for RIMEX