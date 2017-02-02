- Home
ACE headed to TEDxChilliwack
Three ACE students prepare for TEDxChilliwack tryouts on Feb. 16
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
Buzz
Six from B.C. in space race to become Canada’s next astronaut
Candidates include surgeons, pilots, and physicists vying for two spots with the Canadian Space Agency
News
Tobacco retailer inspections down dramatically
As Health Minister muses about raising smoking age, the number of retailer inspections has dropped 46% over three years in Fraser Health
News
Snowfall warning issued for Abbotsford and Chilliwack
Snow could begin falling Friday morning, with as much as 15 centimetres possible.
World News
U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Toronto filmmaker
Search for missing filmmaker to be suspended
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
Community
Toad-ally fun spring break opportunity for students
News
House prices stabilize in the Fraser Valley, and fall by six per cent in Greater Vancouver
News
Paramedics looking for Chilliwack signatures to deem them an essential service
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
News
Snow possible Friday in the Lower Mainland: Environment Canada
News
VIDEO: High prescription drug costs hinder access for seniors: UBC study
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
News
Financial pressures for students eased by Black Press
News
FVRD asks Minter Gardens developer for more studies
Entertainment
'Odysseo' returns to Vancouver with dream-like display by horses and humans
News
Abbotsford teen dies in skiing accident at Manning Park
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
News
Change of heart on foreign buyer taxes too late for Langley family
Business
Foreign buyer tax fix overdue, critic says
News
UPDATE: Chilliwack man who dumped Michael Scullion's body in Fraser River sentenced to 18 months jail
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
News
In conversation with Hunter Ramey
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
Buzz
5 to start your day
Sports
Royals Double Giants on Sunday
News
Battle to beat AIDS offers lessons in fighting opioid crisis
Community
VIDEO: Agassiz Legion Dinner and Dance fundraiser
News
Family Literacy Day encourages readership
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
Entertainment
Gallery 7 Theatre presents Halo
Business
Hemlock Coffee Company tranports guests back in time
Buzz
5 to start your day
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
Sports
Getting older