Algorithm campaign a success for Harrison
A new hash tag called "Just up the road" attracts attention to the community
Buzz
5 to start your day
A woman refuses to leave a Surrey tree, an anti-Trump LEGO march and more you need to know
Community
Local community pillar says goodbye to Agassiz-Harrison
Harrison Hot Springs resident Kitty Niiranen was honoured Saturday at the Agassiz United Church before she leaves.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
News
Student teachers relieved as hundreds of new positions to open following BCTF’s interim deal
Agreement promises $50-million to hire 1,100 new teachers
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
World News
Ontario agrees to fund Toronto supervised injection sites amid opioid crisis
Ontario to fund Toronto safe injection sites
News
Red hot 2016 for Chilliwack real estate should continue
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
Sports
Giants spill Edmonton Oil Kings
News
Failing grade for Lower Mainland snow response: head of care providers’ group
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Lower Mainland house prices drop following foreign buyers tax
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
Ice hockey abounds in Harrison
News
Power out on Seabird Island
News
Council highlights
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
FVRD seeks names for abandoned puppies in Chilliwack
News
House values soar faster than condos in Fraser Valley (with interactive map)
News
UPDATE: Missing Chilliwack teen found safe
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
News
Special teas warm up the season
News
Cold weather warning issued for Fraser Valley
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
News
15 Delta colleagues win $1 million lottery
News
Penguin Plunge
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
Community
Volunteering at the Hall
Entertainment
Steelin' in the Years' pays tribute to Steely dan at Harrison Memorial Hall
Buzz
5 to start your day
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
Sports
Getting older
Business
Safety accolades for RIMEX