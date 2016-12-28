- Home
- News
- Sports
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Penguin Plunge
Year in Review 2016 - On Jan. 1 a group of brave participants entered the chilly waters of Harrison River.
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
News
15 Delta colleagues win $1 million lottery
Group wins Lotto 6/49 prize in Christmas Eve draw
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
World News
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
-
News
UPDATE: Heavy snowfall closes major highways
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
More eagles being electrocuted by power lines
-
News
Drone captures epic hockey game
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
Effects from snowfall warning can still be seen
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
Tent cities need faster shut down responses to prevent growth: Coleman
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
Sports
2016: Another year that saw Sidney Crosby rule the sport of hockey
-
News
Snowfall warning in effect, check roads before travelling: Environment Canada
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
Penny Trites leads the way in social work
-
News
Wandering assisted-living residents prompts Fraser Health review
-
News
Giving the gift of Christmas to local seniors
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Horgan faces big test in 2017
-
News
Grinchmas grows hearts for Christmas
-
News
Trudeau tackles pipeline dissent in B.C.
-
News
CP Holiday Train arrives in style
-
Community
Volunteering at the Hall
-
Entertainment
Steelin' in the Years' pays tribute to Steely dan at Harrison Memorial Hall
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
News
Salute to the scouting way of life
-
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
-
Sports
Getting older
-
Business
Safety accolades for RIMEX