ACE headed to TEDxChilliwack

!ACE students Leslie Johnson, Emma Potts, and Frances Oliver will take the stage at the upcoming tryouts for TEDxChilliwack. - Erin Knutson/The Observer
  • Agassiz posted Feb 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Three ACE students prepare for TEDxChilliwack tryouts on Feb. 16

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Six from B.C. in space race to become Canada’s next astronaut

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Candidates include surgeons, pilots, and physicists vying for two spots with the Canadian Space Agency

Tobacco retailer inspections down dramatically

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 3, 2017 at 10:02 AM

As Health Minister muses about raising smoking age, the number of retailer inspections has dropped 46% over three years in Fraser Health

Snowfall warning issued for Abbotsford and Chilliwack

  • Abbotsford, Chilliwack updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:18 AM

Snow could begin falling Friday morning, with as much as 15 centimetres possible.

U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Toronto filmmaker

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:13 PM

Search for missing filmmaker to be suspended

Will the region's employment rate improve in 2017?

