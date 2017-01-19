- Home
- News
- Sports
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Inquest into death of 88 year old man
An inquest into the death of Rene Armand Vaugeois that occurred during a police incident is scheduled to be held.
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
News
Chilliwack RCMP net cocaine, cash, cars in dial-a-dope bust
Four men and one woman face federal charges after Mounties executed a search warrant in 45000-block of Yale Road on Jan. 11
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada
News
UPDATE: Missing Hope teenager found
Nineteen-year-old reported missing on Thursday has been located and is safe and sound
News
UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed "thank you," as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice-President Mike Pence.
World News
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
-
Opinion
OPINION: BC Liberals again using the public service for partisan purposes
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
News
Saucy's Got Game
-
News
School board signs MOU with trades program
-
Community
Tsawwassen waterpark makes ‘Big Splash’ with news of upcoming reopening
-
News
Hunting community outraged over deer poaching on Chilliwack Mountain
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
No prison leave for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard
-
News
Five Chilliwack farmers among 11 in B.C. winning egg-producer quotas
-
News
Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C. budget
-
Business
Horgan takes on Clark, forest companies
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
News
Homebuyers program could be boon for Chilliwack: MLA
-
News
VIDEO: Battle against Kinder Morgan far from over, say First Nations
-
News
Warrant issued for Chilliwack woman accused of manslaughter after court no-show
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Fake news is all around us
-
News
Rainfall warning issued for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver
-
Business
Hemlock Coffee Company tranports guests back in time
-
News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
-
News
B.C.'s first-time home buyer program attracting applicants, minister says
-
News
Tree eating goats
-
Community
Last skate before warm weather
-
Sports
NHL 100: From helmets to power plays, hockey has come a long way in 100 years
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Entertainment
Steelin' in the Years' pays tribute to Steely dan at Harrison Memorial Hall
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
Lifestyle
Workshops offer guide on life's journey
-
Sports
Getting older