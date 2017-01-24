  • Connect with Us

Firefighters give up weekend to train

!Volunteer firefighters from the Fraser Valley brush up their skills over the weekend in the FVRD Boardroom to learn more on Fire Department Operations. - Submitted photo/The Observer
  • Agassiz posted Jan 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Volunteer firefighters from across the Fraser Valley brush up on their skills in the FVRD boardroom over the weekend

News

Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 8:00 PM

Brandon Jansen of Coquitlam died last year while at a substance abuse treatment centre in Powell River.

News

Travis Vader gets life for killing seniors, can apply for parole in 7 years

  • Edmonton  updated Jan 25, 2017 at 6:40 PM

Lyle and Marie McCann were on their way to the Fraser Valley in 2010.

News

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Buzz

VIDEO: UBC students try to land a ‘probe’ on Saturn’s largest moon

  • B.C.  posted Jan 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Engineering students at the Vancouver campus compete in a spacecraft landing competition.

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

Agassiz-Harrison Observer Videos

World News

Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic

  • updated Jan 26, 2017 at 2:10 AM

Heroin keeps clients 'normal' at unique program

Question of the Day

Are you worried about the proliferation of 'fake news'?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event